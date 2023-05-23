Lely › “They can eat when they want, they can lie down and get milked” | Dairy.nl

The Van Leeuwen family from the Canterbury region of New Zealand currently milks 890 cows with 16 Lely Astronauts. They farm in a sustainable, profitable and pleasant way, keeping the cows under the roof and with milking robots. “We farm a bit differently from the traditional New Zealand farm, because we keep our cows indoors, we treat them with the Lely Astronaut and we see this as something that will grow in the future. »

Goals of the van Leeuwen family The aim of the farm is to breed medium-sized cows with a high production, not in liters but in milk dry matter. They can track the performance of their cows on Horizon. Horizon’s individual cow and heifer information and genomic testing enables them to breed the best cows and heifers to improve herd quality. Meg says, “I think in the barn it’s really important to go for quality over quantity because we put everything into this feed and our staff work really hard, so we want to get the most out of the barn.” Transition from conventional to automation According to Dion, the transition from the conventional milking parlor to Lely’s automatic milking system had no negative effect on milk production. Milk production even increased because the cows were fed an RTM diet and due to the right balance of nutritional elements in the diet, this resulted in higher yield. With the milking robot, they have the possibility to feed the cows in the right way, according to their production, which has a positive effect on the whole herd. Learn more about the Lely Astronaut milking robot here.