leaf shredder, live data and green tips

Wednesday, September 28, 2022 Two-day double fair for public space and mobility in the Jaarbeurs halls of Utrecht The eighteenth edition of the Salon Espace Public will take place on Wednesday 5 and Thursday 6 October 2022. It is the largest annual meeting for the design, layout, maintenance and management of our living environment. Block it in the calendar; Also this year you don’t want to miss a visit to the fair!

Admission to the Public Space Fair and the Mobility Fair is free. The wetsuit fair will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in halls 2, 3 and 4 of Jaarbeurs Utrecht.



From leaf to mulch with the Leaf Reducer

For some time now, the fact that all dead leaves are blown off our parks and public gardens in the fall and cleared away has been a thorn in the side for many tree managers. At the show, GKB will present the Leaf Reducer: a machine that sucks up dead leaves, pulverizes them and deposits them on the ground as a fine mulch. For example, leaf waste does not need to be removed and disposed of, reducing leaf blower noise, costs and CO2 emissions. Additionally, the crushed leaf acts as a soil amendment, which means soil depletion can be avoided.







Improving ecosystem services in public space with real-time data

Groen Als Een Service (GAES) is an advisory and consultancy company that uses real-time measured data at various locations, as well as data available from municipalities and governments, to improve ecosystem services in public space. Sustainable Development Goals, ecosystem services, and policy and design plans form the basis for generating this data. At the show, GAES takes visitors through the new real-time data dashboard. This allows you to visualize, analyze and exploit the values ​​of different measurement locations in the public space 24 hours a day.

Visitors to the Public Space show have come to the right place for advice. For example, Tree-o-logic, as a research and advisory player in the field of tree policy and management, climate adaptation measures and strategic greening, is present to advise clients on all matters related to trees. Tree-o-logic comes under Treeasset’s six-part greening strategy and climate module in which these steps are implemented and secured.

NLadviseurs, a consultancy “with a passion for nature with a purpose” helps nature policymakers, owners and managers realize their green ambitions. For example, advising municipalities on the design of sustainable management of parks, roadsides and (forest) parks. At the show, NLadviseurs shares the achievement and results of various projects, which may after all be instructive for others. For example, the consultancy has produced a map of natural opportunities for the municipality of Ede with all the natural sites within the municipal boundaries, including what the municipality can do specifically to improve biodiversity, for example.

The Salon de l'Espace Public focuses on public space and everything that goes with it. The main topics that will be covered are: greenery, advice and management, architecture and landscaping, paving, construction and infrastructure, games and leisure, lighting and street furniture. The Green sector is one of the most popular sectors each year during the Salon de l'Espace Public. Current public debates on topics such as drought, heat stress and the nitrogen problem require landscaping. This makes the planting of public spaces more relevant than ever. The fair is therefore full of (new) products and services from the sector to meet these challenges. There is also a place of knowledge, sessions are organized on inclusive construction and many conferences can be followed. Unlike previous years, visitors to the Salon de l'Espace Public will also be able to discover this year the Salon de la Mobilité, which previously took place in November. The intertwining of these two domains is increasing; think about themes such as sustainability, nature inclusion, accessible smart cities and health. By combining these events on one exhibition floor, visitors can be offered a comprehensive picture of the developments taking place.










