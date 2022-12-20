“Launching a label on water for homes and offices”

“Consequence limiting measures” and supraregional stress tests are to prevent further flooding in the Netherlands, such as in July 2021 in Limburg. Larger (catchment) areas should be considered together. Water awareness could be increased by governments through a water label for offices and homes.

Last tip

It’s in theLast tip Flood and flood orientation table”, published by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management. The table concludes that extreme precipitation, as in Limburg, will occur more often and possibly even more extreme in the coming years due to climate change. “Damage cannot always be avoided and the impact can be significant across the country.”

Entire river basin

In order to limit this damage, a control must be put in place for the entire catchment area of ​​a river. “It’s about the sponge effect of an area, more space and a more risk-based approach to the regional hydraulic system and better cohesion between the regional and main hydraulic system .” Existing flood standards are no longer sufficient for this and need to be extended to a more risk-based standard, “whereby water managers, governments and private parties limit flood risks through area-based cooperation”. Supra-regional stress tests should map resilience.

small rivers

Experiments in the hills of Limburg also show that small rivers can also make a major contribution to flooding. That is why, first in Limburg and then in the rest of the Netherlands, we have to work on a set of legal instruments “Room for small waters”. “This leaves room for future measures and avoids new cases of damage.”

Municipalities, among others, should contribute to greater water awareness

Water label

In a broader sense, the table concludes that the government cannot tackle the problem of flooding alone and that citizens and businesses are “contributing more than before to reducing the impact of extreme weather events”. Municipalities, among others, should contribute to greater water awareness among specific groups such as young people. The possibilities of a water label for homes and offices should also be explored.

Speedy recovery

The table also advises bin the event of a disaster, do not fall into the trap of quickly restoring old buildings. It is important that this is also done in a climate-resistant way, taking into account climate change and the demands this places on the building.