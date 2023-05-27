Larvae ‘not very long now’ in Freek Vonk’s left leg: ‘Keep an eye on it’
When Freek discovers last April that he brought “three unsolicited stowaways” into his left leg from Costa Rica, he decides to leave them alone. The presenter says he wants to see how “they develop and how fast they grow”. To this day, the larvae are in his leg. It is now 55 days after “fertilization” and the larvae have grown considerably.
Because they are much thicker and bigger, they also hurt more than before. “It happens at completely random times (in my sleep, in an airport, while eating, etc.) and I feel like someone is suddenly sticking hot needles in my leg!” Sometimes it takes fifteen minutes before it stops, but (luckily) it never takes longer than that,” Freek wrote along with a number of disgusting videos.
The biologist decided to let the larvae study their development so that doctors could learn from them. Still, it won’t be long before the larvae leave his body, or “are born,” as Freek himself describes it.
For a moment, it looks like the bugs left his leg already last week, but that turns out to be a false alarm. “But one thing is for sure, it’s not going to take long, and now we’re going to be watching this closely, and the larvae are on ‘house arrest,'” Freek said. “Once they know what it’s like to play nice, they can go out! Hopefully in just one week when we are back in the Netherlands! »
