Larvae ‘not very long now’ in Freek Vonk’s left leg: ‘Keep an eye on it’

When Freek discovers last April that he brought “three unsolicited stowaways” into his left leg from Costa Rica, he decides to leave them alone. The presenter says he wants to see how “they develop and how fast they grow”. To this day, the larvae are in his leg. It is now 55 days after “fertilization” and the larvae have grown considerably.

Because they are much thicker and bigger, they also hurt more than before. “It happens at completely random times (in my sleep, in an airport, while eating, etc.) and I feel like someone is suddenly sticking hot needles in my leg!” Sometimes it takes fifteen minutes before it stops, but (luckily) it never takes longer than that,” Freek wrote along with a number of disgusting videos.