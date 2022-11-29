KNVB thinks with amateur clubs playing during Orange World Cup game

The KNVB football association will not move amateur football matches on Saturday because Orange will play the World Cup this afternoon. The association has informed the clubs that they have the possibility of postponing the competitions in mutual consultation. The Dutch national team will start the World Cup Round of 16 game on Saturday at 4 p.m.

“The KNVB is not going to move the matches for this day, but one can imagine that the associations would like to do it themselves in order not to play in a match of the Dutch national team this World Cup”, reports the ‘association. “If you want to move, bear in mind that there is plenty of room in Category B to move matches in mutual consultation. Therefore, coordinate with opponents in good time what you want to do with the match.”

These options are more limited for the so-called Category A of amateur football (the higher levels). “But of course the competitions can be moved in mutual consultation within the applicable frameworks.” The KNVB, for example, advises clubs to postpone category B matches to another day, so that there is room in next Saturday’s program to bring forward category A duels.

By: ANP | Photo: ANP

