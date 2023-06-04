KNVB: clarity on the women of the World Cup in the OneLove group soon
The KNVB hopes to find out in the short term whether the women’s national team will play with a OneLove captain’s armband at the next World Cup in Australia or New Zealand. “We are in constructive consultation with FIFA, we are convinced that something good will come out of it,” said Gijs de Jong, general secretary of the KNVB, on Saturday after the Champions League final between FC Barcelona and Barcelona. VfL Wolfsburg (3-2). . ).
At the Men’s World Cup, Orange wanted to wear the OneLove headband late last year, as did a number of other Western European countries. The world football association FIFA then banned this. It made a lot of noise.
The KNVB and several other European associations hope their national teams can play with the OneLove group at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer. In mid-May, the Dutch football federation received Fatma Samoura, FIFA’s general secretary, to speak on this subject, among other things. “What we agree on is that we would very much like to send a positive message in favor of inclusion. In joint consultation, including with the players, we will see exactly how we can do this,” said DeJong.
Sports Minister Conny Helder said of the OneLove promotion after the game on Saturday: “Discussions about it are ongoing. We are confident that something good will come out of it.”
“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”