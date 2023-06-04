KNVB: clarity on the women of the World Cup in the OneLove group soon

The KNVB and several other European associations hope their national teams can play with the OneLove group at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer. In mid-May, the Dutch football federation received Fatma Samoura, FIFA’s general secretary, to speak on this subject, among other things. “What we agree on is that we would very much like to send a positive message in favor of inclusion. In joint consultation, including with the players, we will see exactly how we can do this,” said DeJong.