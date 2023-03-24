KNVB can prepare to “pray” for the 2027 Women’s World Cup
The KNVB can start preparing the “prayer” for the organization of the 2027 Women’s World Cup. The world football association FIFA has opened the registration period. Countries wishing to host the World Cup in four years must notify FIFA no later than April 21. They then have until May 19 to officially document this.
The Dutch Football Association had already announced in 2018 that it was interested in hosting the 2027 World Cup. As the field of participants in the Women’s World Cup subsequently increased from 24 to 32 countries, the KNVB made appeal to Belgium and Germany. At the end of 2020, the three neighboring countries announced their intention to organize the World Cup together.
According to Gijs de Jong, secretary general of the KNVB, South Africa and Brazil, among others, are also targeting the 2027 World Cup. Countries that submitted their bids before May 19 will have until December 8 to prepare a complete application file. containing all plans, planned host cities and stadiums and financial justification. In the application package, applicants must also indicate how they deal with human rights and sustainability.
FIFA inspectors will visit interested host countries in February next year. The Board of the World Association then nominates a maximum of three candidates, who are nominated at the Congress. At the members’ meeting on May 17, 2024, the 211 member countries of FIFA will decide who can organize the World Cup.
The next Women’s World Cup will take place this summer in Australia and New Zealand. The Netherlands have qualified for this.
“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”