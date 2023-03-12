Our sweet pink blobber hero is back in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe on the nintendo switch! This is the remaster of the game of the same name on Wii. We on the editorial staff have a thing for that rather corpulent, huge pink bacon, or should you say these days, huge fat-sucker. In this game you can work with four players at the same time, but of course also alone. And that’s exactly what Huey and JJ did on their respective Switches. They played the platform adventure and discovered the new skills, new mini-games and the additional mode in which you can start with the sidekick Magolor. This is the Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe review.

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe review: Who is this game for anyway?

The game naturally has a story and we will explain it here in a virtual way. When Magolor’s spaceship crashes on planet Popstar, it’s up to Kirby and his friends to come to the rescue! Help Magolor find all the parts of his spaceship scattered around Dream Land. You fight your way through sweltering deserts to the dark depths of the sea. It all seems Nintendo, but how challenging is the platform and what type of player is the game aimed at? You will find the answer to these questions in this video.

Slip into Kirby’s pink skin

Huey and JJ took on the role of Kirby or one of the other playable characters in this review. And we are talking about King Dedede, Meta Knight, bandana-Waddle Dee or Kirby in a different color. How did they like Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe? Huey in particular is a big fan of platforming and so it’s interesting to know if this connoisseur was happy with the game.