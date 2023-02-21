Kinepolis attendance has not yet returned to its previous level

The Belgian cinema chain Kinepolis welcomed almost 71% more visitors in 2022 than in 2021. The turnover therefore increased by 87.7% last year. Kinepolis announced this today. Visitor numbers returned to 72.7% of pre-covid levels, achieving 90.6% of 2019 revenue.

Total turnover amounted to 499.9 million euros, an increase of 87.7% compared to 2021 or 90.6% of the turnover achieved by Kinepolis during the year records 2019.

Kinepolis welcomed 29.3 million visitors in 2022, an increase of 70.7% compared to 2021. These attendances represent 72.7% of visitors in 2019.

Net profit amounted to 27.5 million euros. Net financial debt, excluding lease obligations, fell from €474.5 million at the end of 2021 to €423.5 million at the end of 2022.

Eddy Duquenne, CEO Kinepolis Group, on the 2022 results: “I am particularly proud of the turnover and the result that we have obtained with this attendance. We’re excited about what Hollywood is doing on its theatrical release schedule for the coming years, especially given the success of local films and Hollywood blockbusters over the past year.

Kinepolis has a total of 62 cinemas in Europe, 20 of which are in the Netherlands. Kinepolis has 48 branches in the United States and Canada.