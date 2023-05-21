Kika van Es says goodbye, but still hopes for the World Cup with Orange Women | Football

20 mei 2023 om 08:48Update: 17 uur geleden

Kika van Es is ending her career after fourteen seasons, she announced on Saturday. The 31-year-old PSV defender still hopes to join the Orange squad for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer.

“As long as nothing is finalized, I want to do everything I can to be on the roster for the World Cup. Then I’ll be the first to be at that door,” Van Es told the newspaper. ADVERTISEMENT. His 77th and possibly last international match was against Denmark in November. Four years ago, the Brabançonne was there when Orange won World Cup silver in France and in 2017 she became European champions with the Netherlands as their starting player.

Van Es realizes that national coach Andries Jonker is unlikely to select her. “I know where I come from. I really thought playing football was over, but then things happened differently and now I’m in the situation I’m in,” continues Van Es, who has had numerous injuries. in recent seasons, a fort wanted children and suffered a miscarriage in January.

“It had a huge impact on my body. As a result, I was able to play very little football in the last few months. It was super difficult.”

Kika Van Es (links) na de gewonnen EK-finale in 2017 met Lieke Martens en Daniëlle van de Donk. Foto: Pro Shots

Van Es suffered a double leg fracture in 2014

Earlier this month, PSV announced that Van Es’ expiring contract at Eindhoven would not be extended. She returned to the club last summer, where she was active for a total of five seasons. She also played for Willem II, VVV-Venlo, Ajax, FC Twente and Everton.

With FC Twente, Van Es won the national title twice and these are his greatest club successes. In 2009, she made her debut for the Orange team as a teenager, after which she suffered a double leg fracture in an international match against Greece in 2014.

After a long rehabilitation, Van returned to the field and the 2015 World Cup was her first major tournament with the Dutch. A basic player, she then became European champion with the Netherlands in 2017 and two years later, she also regularly played in the 2019 World Cup, where the Orange lost to the United States in the final.