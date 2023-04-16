Kaptein, 17, can dream of the World Cup after positive words from national coach Jonker

The only 17-year-old Wieke Kaptein made her official debut for the Dutch national team earlier this week. She did so as a substitute in the 4-1 friendly against Poland. De Hengelose is going through a special period, because in addition to her debut with the Orange Lionesses, she was also included in the list of the eight most talented young players in the world. But there may be more to come.

“I think Dutch women’s football can appreciate this girl very much,” positive national coach Andries Jonker told the Telegraph. “I looked at her with a smile. She played with great enthusiasm, went wild on the pitch like a colt. The first few minutes I thought: ‘What’s going on here, calm down now ‘. But then I saw some light actions. If you can do it at the age of seventeen.

Jonker called on Kaptein for the first time to work with her for the first time. But how to interpret the raid? “I’m not just offering an international first,” continues Jonker, who is not giving gifts. “I think people should make their debut in the Dutch national team who either have to fill a void for once or have a future at Orange.”

And what now? Next summer, the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is on the program. Can Kaptein dream of her first world championship? “Yes. Because she hasn’t received any other announcement than the other players. She has to focus on that. She has to play a fantastic end to the season with FC Twente, because that’s where it’s starts. And try to be there when she has no commitment, but also no cancellation”, concludes the national coach.