The court’s decision is dated February 24. 45-year-old teacher Neall Epstein of Montreal, who was arrested at his home in May 2021 and charged with harassing and threatening his neighbor Michael Naccache (34), was found in a thirty-page verdict.

“It’s not a crime to put your middle finger on someone,” Judge Dennis Galiatsatos said. “Offending someone is not a crime, but a God-given right. It is part of freedom of expression” and therefore “a fundamental right that belongs to all Canadians”.

“It may not be neat, it may not be polite, it may not be civilized, but it is not a criminal offence,” the judge said.

