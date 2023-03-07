American TV presenter, comedian, podcaster, author and celebrity hairstylist Jonathan van Ness will be coming to AFAS Live in Amsterdam on June 7, 2023. Ticket sales for the comedy show start Friday, March 10 via Ticketmaster. Concert organizer MOJO announced the news today.

Breakthrough as a hairstylist in an Emmy-winning reality series

Jonathan van Ness made his breakthrough as a hairstylist in the Emmy-winning reality series Queer Eye on Netflix. He also produced and presented Getting Curious there with Jonathan van Ness, based on his eponymous podcast, of which he has already produced more than 300 episodes. He also starred in the hilarious web series Gay Of Thrones, for which he received three Emmy nominations.

Best-selling author

Besides being a hugely successful program creator and presenter, “JVN” is also the author of the best-selling Over The Top: A Raw Journey To Selve-Love. This autobiography won the Goodreads Choice Award and was included in must-read lists from TIME, Magazine, The New York Times and NPR, among others. He then published Love That Story: Observations From A Gorgeously Queer Life and the children’s book Peanut Goes For The Gold about a non-binary guinea pig.

Fanatical supporter of the LGBTI+ community

All of his expressions, whether series, podcasts, books or live broadcasts, use Jonathan van Ness as a platform to promote change and self-love. He is a fanatical supporter of the LGBTI+ community, speaking out against bullying and HIV stigma, and for sexual health.

First live broadcast in the Netherlands

This is the first time that Jonathan van Ness performs live in the Netherlands. During the two previous world tours, which took him to sold-out venues in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, he left our country. Now there’s finally the chance to see this living legend shine live.