The dramatic comedy Jerry and Marge are getting big is an infectious “average” film about an elderly couple who cheat on the lottery.

Where have the average films gone? In recent years, the dichotomy has been accentuated: the major cinema chains mainly opt for big blockbusters, while art house cinemas are becoming increasingly selective in their choice of art and cinema films. ‘essay. But suddenly, an important part of the cinematographic offer has largely disappeared in recent years: the “average” film which oscillates between blockbuster and art and essay. These films have increasingly been condemned to silent release on a streaming service.

Jerry and Marge are getting big is a perfect example of such a “gone” movie. Had this title play in theaters back in the 90s, and it was probably a solid hit. In 2022, such a film will not even receive a theatrical release, but will be silently put on a streaming service (in this case: SkyShowtime, recently launched in the Netherlands).

All in all a strange thing, especially since Jerry and Marge are getting big is a pleasure for the jewelry crowd. The film is based on the true story of a retired couple who use a mathematical trick to “cheat” the lottery and win millions. But instead of lining their own pockets, these Jerry (Bryan Cranston) and Marge (Annette Bening) choose to put the money primarily into their local village community.

With an end-to-end feel-good story, two top-notch actors who carry the film brilliantly, and a director who has already proven himself to popular attractions such as The devil wears Prada (2006) there is a lot to embrace. Nonetheless, the film is ultimately mostly indicative of the rapidly changing visual landscape. Both in the United States and here, a film like this drowns in a reservoir of “content”, “content” and more “content”. Now you might be thinking: even in cinema we only want the best of the best, and the greatest of the greatest, but it saddens me personally that this “middle segment” is increasingly hidden on the one of the very many streaming services. .

It will certainly be a blessing for the avid viewer, but for a movie buff, sometimes there’s nothing better than being surprised by something ordinary. If we only had to choose between Doctor Marvel 8 or a difficult documentary about a fishing couple from Trankazachstan, isn’t that a hell of a waste? Long live the average film!

Jerry and Marge are getting big can now be seen on SkyShowtime.