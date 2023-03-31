Japan further restricts the export of technology for manufacturing chips. About ten companies from the Asian country now need a license to export their state-of-the-art products. The decision followed pressure from the United States to stop selling advanced semiconductor technology to China, but Commerce Secretary Yasutoshi Nishimura denied that the decision was made in consultation with the Americans.

One of the companies affected by the restrictions was Tokyo Electron. It is a major supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

Earlier this year, the Dutch government decided to extend export restrictions to chip machine maker ASML. The Veldhoven company, the world’s most important maker of chipmaking machines, is no longer allowed to sell some versions of its second-generation devices to China. ASML has not been allowed to export the latest generation machines to China for many years.

Japan said the new export restrictions would apply to all markets, not just China. “We are investigating whether there is any risk in military applications,” Nishimura told a press conference. There are still exceptions. For example, Taiwan and Singapore have a privileged trade status and can continue to import advanced chip technology from Japan without any restrictions.

The US, with the help of Japan and the Netherlands, is trying to stop the supply of high-end chip technology to China. Americans fear that the Asian superpower is making too much headway with the development of quantum computers, artificial intelligence or wireless networks. President Joe Biden’s administration argues that they could also be used for military purposes.

Beijing calls these concerns about national and international security baseless. Also, China warned that export restrictions could disrupt global supply chains.