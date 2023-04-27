James Corden: ideal son-in-law or ill-mannered Briton? | Media

27 apr 2023 om 05:12

James Corden can be seen today for the very last time with his Late show. The presenter and his family want to return to London. What has the 44-year-old Briton’s career looked like so far?

Last year, Corden announced he would be quitting the popular after eight years Late show. In January, the talk show host said his departure as presenter had nothing to do with the show itself.

“It’s not easy to say goodbye to the program and I’ll never find a better place to work,” Corden told Drew Barrymore. “But I see the program as an adventure, not my final destination. It made the decision to quit easier.”

Corden said earlier against HEY that he thinks it’s important to stop at his peak. “When I took the job, I didn’t expect to be seen on the tube six months later. From the moment it became clear that the show was going to go on for a while, I decided that it shouldn’t be too long. We had to stop at our peak.”

James Corden met zijn gasten Sharon Stone and Jack Whitehall in de The Late Late Show.

Corden is more than a talk show host

Corden also wants to spend more time with his children Max (12), Carey (8) and Charlotte (5). “The work shouldn’t come at the expense of our children. That’s what my decision is about,” Corden told Barrymore. “I realized that, at best, we still have six summers where our eldest still wants to be with my wife and me.”

The talk show host and his wife Julia Carey think it’s important that their children live in London. Corden was born in the capital himself and had a long career in British television.

This is how he was seen in FatFriends. For his role in Gavin and Stacey received several awards, including a BAFTA for best actor. But it didn’t stop with TV series: Corden regularly appeared in films, music videos and TV commercials. He even released a few songs including Only you with Kylie Minogue.

James Corden met zijn echtgenote Julia Carey. Foto: GettyImages

Everybody wanna sit next to Corden in the car

In 2015, Corden moved to the United States when he took over from Craig Ferguson as host of The late show. A very popular part of the talk show was Carpool Karaoke, in which the presenter receives the biggest celebrities in his car. At the wheel, he sang with Justin Bieber, Madonna, Britney Spears, Robbie Williams and Adele, among others. And this list is much longer.

Thanks to the talk show, the Briton has become an international celebrity. This landed him big jobs, like a role in the musical film cats, in which he can be seen alongside Ian McKellen, Judi Dench and Taylor Swift. A role in Prom even earned Corden a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy. In 2021, he was the next actor in the film Cinderella also the producer.

James Corden (links) in Cats.

Corden in the United States is not liked by everyone

In the United States, Corden has hosted Tony’s and Grammy’s awards on several occasions. He is a popular presenter. But the Briton is not loved by everyone in the United States. Corden is plagued with accusations of bad manners and rude behavior behind the scenes.

Director and producer Craig Duncan, who worked with the Briton on the comedy series A league apart, mention Corden “the most difficult and disgusting presenter” he has ever worked with.

And last year, the talk show host felt compelled to apologize to a New York restaurant on TV. Corden would have raged against the Ministry there. The restaurant owner called the Briton ‘the most abusive customer since the restaurant opened 25 years ago’.