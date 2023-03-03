It’s time for a smaller, more powerful UPS for Edge Computing sites

As compute, storage, and analytics needs increase, available rack space in data centers becomes increasingly tight. This leaves little room for a backup power supply, a UPS (Uninterruptible power supply). The problem is that the more capacity placed in a rack cabinet, the more powerful the UPS must be. This challenge is particularly great in advanced computingLocations. Here, computing is often used in compact spaces such as closets, cafes, or even under someone’s desk.

Too often, the IT team gets the size and weight of a UPS wrong. It is only when an inverter is installed that they realize that there is not enough space. This especially occurs when capacity requirements approach 5kVA and a larger inverter is required. Very annoying as the UPS is essential to protect peak IT infrastructure.

Fortunately, there is a solution. New technologies such as wide bandgap semiconductors and lithium-ion batteries make it possible to deliver much higher density in smaller packages. Additionally, wide bandgap chips make devices more powerful and operate at much higher temperatures than traditional semiconductors. This technology reduces the size and weight of the devices. Lithium-ion batteries take up to 80% less space than lead-acid batteries because they have a much higher density.

Increased need for high-performance computers

The need for more capacity is growing as the average density per rack nearly tripled between 2011 and 2020. This is partly due to powerful computers and other technological developments such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and augmented reality (AR).

This technological advancement requires huge amounts of processing power, as computers sift through huge amounts of data from various sources, including IoT devices and cloud systems. When real-time processing and analysis is required, data is processed at the edge of the network, bringing capacity closer to the data source and users to avoid delays.

Real-time processing requirements increase in different scenarios. Examples are flow meters on pipelines that measure the volume of liquids and sensors that monitor the condition and performance of production equipment.

New UPS Models for Edge Computing

The news Inverter models with these technologies are ideal for edge computing deployments. Thanks to wide bandgap chips and lithium-ion batteries, the units are 30% smaller, 50% lighter and deliver 1.5 times more power than previous models. Units can be installed vertically or horizontally with a rotating LCD screen, keeping the numbers and letters on the screen facing up.

With these features, this type of UPS greatly facilitates the installation of power management solutions in high-end computing environments where space is shrinking due to increased computing demands. So businesses with growing edge environments don’t have to compromise on UPS capacity, knowing they have the protection they need as capacity needs increase. Find out how recent technological innovations are improving UPS options in the new e-guide »Three Technologies to Address UPS Challenges at the Edge“.