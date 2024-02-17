Israel conducts operation at largest hospital in Gazas Khan Younis, detains Hamas suspects – NPR

Israeli forces conducted a controversial raid on a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip in search of hostages allegedly taken by Hamas during an attack on Israel. The Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis was left without basic necessities like electricity, food, and water as a result of the raid.

During the operation, Israeli military forces opened fire at the hospital, resulting in the death of a patient and injuries to six others. The military claimed they were acting based on intelligence that the hostages were being kept at the hospital, which also housed over a thousand displaced civilians, patients, and staff seeking shelter there.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that patients on respirators and babies in incubators were put in danger due to the lack of power and fuel caused by the raid. The World Health Organization Director-General expressed concern over the obstructed access to the hospital and the denial of entry to humanitarian aid workers.

Photos of alleged Hamas militants found in the hospital and claims of weapons being discovered there were released by the Israeli military. This incident comes after another hospital in Khan Younis, Al-Amal Hospital, was targeted by Israeli forces the previous week.

Hospitals in Gaza have been targeted before, with the Israeli military alleging that Hamas has used them as cover for military operations. International law experts have warned that even if hospitals are used for military purposes, they should still be protected under the laws of war. Critics have accused Israel of targeting the healthcare system in Gaza in a systematic manner.

