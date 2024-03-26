Israel announces decision to cease collaboration with UNRWA in Gaza

In a drastic move, Israel has announced that it will no longer work with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza. This decision comes in the wake of a crisis for the agency, as allegations have surfaced of staff involvement in a massacre on October 7. The United States and other major donors promptly paused funding to UNRWA in response to these accusations, leaving the future of the agency hanging in the balance.

Despite this setback, there is a glimmer of hope for UNRWA as some countries have stepped in to restore funding. Canada, Australia, and Sweden have all pledged support to the agency, helping to alleviate some of the financial strain it has been facing.

The decision by Israel to sever ties with UNRWA is a blow to the agency, which has been providing vital assistance to Palestinian refugees for decades. With funding from major donors in jeopardy, UNRWA will need to re-evaluate its operations and work on rebuilding trust with the international community.

As the situation continues to unfold, the future of UNRWA remains uncertain. However, with the support of countries like Canada, Australia, and Sweden, there is hope that the agency will be able to weather this storm and continue its important work in providing aid to Palestinian refugees in Gaza. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for updates on this developing story.