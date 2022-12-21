IOC President Bach worries about winter sports due to climate change | Sport Other

Thomas Bach is very concerned about the consequences of climate change and its impact on winter sports. What does the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) tell the German Press Agency ODA.

“By 2050, between 50 and 60 percent of winter sports areas in Europe, which were considered snow-covered and suitable for the Olympic Games, will no longer exist,” says Bach. He describes the situation as “alarming”.

Bach fears that regions still considered winter sports areas will no longer invest in snow and ice sports, but focus on other sources of income, such as hikers and mountain bikers. As a result, the number of available winter sports areas may decrease significantly.

According to Bach, winters will also become shorter due to climate change. “That then begs the question of how much time is left for World Cups, World Cup competitions and Winter Games,” the president said. According to him, the current format of the Winter Games is under pressure because of this issue.

The IOC decided in early December to postpone the awarding of the 2030 Winter Games. A decision was due to be made on this next year, but “in view of climate change and the resulting challenges for sports winter”, this time has been postponed.

Salt Lake City (USA), Sapporo (Japan) and Vancouver (Canada) applied. The 2026 Winter Games will be held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

