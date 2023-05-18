International film about the Dutch snack wall: “I didn’t know what I saw”

Director Cariglino first came into contact with Dutch automatics about ten years ago. “I just left a club and saw a procession of revelers walking towards FEBO like zombies. I followed them and I didn’t know what I was seeing,” he told Editie NL.

He pulled his first burger out of the wall that night. “I then saw a girl restocking the snacks. Everyone was so busy with the snack wall that I was the only one with an eye on her.”

The weather’s nice

This inspired him for his film Il Fait Beau (aloud: FEBO), which tells the story of a young man who feels lonely and sees a girl at FEBO who fills snack boxes. “It’s a real love story, with the snack wall in the middle. That’s where it’s at.”