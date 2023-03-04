Indian Woman Finds Out After 5 Years Of Stomach Pain That Doctors Left Medical Forceps Inside Her After C-Section | Weird

An Indian woman has been walking around with extreme abdominal pain for five years. Through a CT scan, she discovered that the pain was caused by a medical device doctors had left in her body after a C-section.

KK Harshina (31) is the mother of three children, all born by caesarean section. Harshina underwent the first two surgeries at the same hospital. For her third delivery, she went to another hospital in the Indian city of Kozhikode. This turned out to be a bad decision because immediately after the operation her extreme abdominal pain started.

“I can’t describe the pain I felt during those five years,” Harshina told British public broadcaster BBC. She also told doctors about her pain, but they told her it was just because she had had a third C-section. “They told me other women were going through the same thing.”

But the pain did not stop and after a long search of five years, the woman finally discovered in September last year what was causing her pain. A CT scan showed medical clamps, about 6 centimeters long and 5 centimeters wide, in his abdomen. She had it removed shortly after the scan through a new operation.

quest for justice

Harshina is now asking for justice. She urged the Minister of Health to investigate the matter. The hospital where the caesarean section took place has also launched an internal investigation. However, both investigations came to nothing. According to the hospital, not a single medical device was missing and therefore referred to Harshina’s two previous caesarean sections. This hospital also lacked medical forceps.

Harshina therefore chose to go on a hunger strike last week. Since then, she has given up this hunger strike, but she continues her protest. “I will sit here [tot er rechtvaardigheid is]we resound at the door of the hospital.