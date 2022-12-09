In the café with the most television screens in Utrecht, seventeen in total, you cannot miss the World Cup match between the Netherlands and Argentina. Champions Sportsbar & Grill owner Séan Hoogendoorn broadcasts all World Cup matches and hosts many nationalities. Fans from Spanish and Portuguese speaking countries in particular flock to the cafe in large numbers to watch the World Cup. “We are regularly filled with Brazilians, Spaniards and Argentinians.”

These fans seem to give anything to support their country. It’s not for nothing that no country with as many supporters is represented in Qatar as Argentina. You also notice this in Dutch pubs. “It’s really a big party when these countries play,” Hoogendoorn said.

Orange fever is increasing day by day, they see in Utrecht. “While people came to speculate during the group matches, the game against Argentina was immediately sold out online after the Netherlands won against the United States. Fans call us every day to find out if there is still one place available.

As of press time, the game between the Netherlands and Argentina has yet to start. Visit our website and app for match report and background.

