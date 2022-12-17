Iconic-B and Romanov supply Mortel’s IBOP toppers

KWPN Region Noord-Brabant organized today an IBOP at the Manege Het Zwarte Water in De Mortel. Five mares scored over 80 points. B’s iconic daughter, No Djoke B, even scored 85 points. This point total was also awarded to Blue Hors Romanovdaughter Olympia VDT.

Bart Bax and Marian Dorresteijn evaluated 22 mares today. With two mares they had to stop the evaluation, 15 mares passed. “We saw a good leading group, a large intermediate group and few low-end”, is satisfied Bart Bax. “It was striking that all the horses were presented very correctly and cleanly. They were well fitted from back to front to the hand. We had a good day, where everything went well on schedule and we were able to evaluate all the horses well. A large number of mares were then declared IBOP label. “Many owners have their manes pulled out immediately for a D-OC examination, so these mares can become even more elite.”

No DJoke B

No joke B (Iconic B from Djoke B elite sport-dres IBOP-dres PROK from Stedinger, breeder Marcel Sterrenburg from Leende and AJBM Fiévez from Leende) by NG Fransen – van Driel from Deest only scored 8.5. “She was a very maneuverable mare who had a lot of rest in her movement. She walked actively with good body use and space. The trot has a lot of impulsion and a lot of power, with good extensions. At a gallop we actually saw the same thing with a good jump and a good drive. At this point there was still some difference between the right and left canter, otherwise the figure could have been a bit higher. With 80 conformation points, No Djoke B was registered in the studbook and the label.

Olympia VDT

Olympia VDT (Romanov Blue Hors and Velvet VDT elite pref prest D-OC by Ferro) from breeder Ad van de Tillaart from Zijtaart scored 9s for his trot, canter and suppleness. This mare previously received a top beam score of 90/85 during stud book inspection. “This mare also has a lot of charisma and a nice figure under the saddle. It was presented in a very natural way. Flexibility, springiness and balance in walking were positive. It works actively with a good four-stroke, but could have more room in it. The trot is delicate with good suppleness, good lift and good use of the hind leg. She gallops well in three steps, light-footed and with a lot of balance.

Lafanory

desperate girl Lafanory (out of Tanzerin elite pref prest sport-dres PROK by Florestan I) from breeder Adri van Erp from Heesch scored 84 points with 9 for walking and handling. “This mare walks with a lot of body use and a lot of wingspan. She is doing well with good technique and can close easily. It should be noted that this mare trot even better in the exercises. In canter she has a good jump and drive, but for a higher grade she could canter a bit more with the withers up. She was very efficient and very obedient.

Mare Heavy Tour Iris

Anouk Ivits suggested One to remember (Just Wimphof and Iris ster IBOP-dres sport-dres by Lord Leatherdale) from breeder LPL Martens. With the mother of this One To Remember, the rider recently made his successful Big Tour debut. “She is a mare with a lot of expression and a lot of walking technique. She showed good balance in the transitions. She walks with good use of the body, but should have more headroom for a higher score. At the trot, the lightness was noticeable, in addition to the good technique of the legs and the balance in the stretch of the neck. The gallop has a lot of jump, a lot of impulsion and a good technique. Both in the extensions and in the return she continued to gallop very well with the withers up. One To Remember scored 82 points for her IBOP, with 75 points for conformation she was included in the andkeur studbook.

Ghandi daughter Olivia

Ghandi’s daughter Olivia (out of Selinakeur pref sport-dres by Jazz, breeder: CG C M. Awater of Elshout) owned by CWM Awater of Haarsteeg received 81 points. “She’s a diligent mare with lots of drive, lots of balance and lots of attitude. She comes into a good stroke with good reach, but could use a bit more body use. This mare trotted with good technique, good use of the hind leg and good balance. For an even higher score, she was allowed to stay a little longer at the withers. We saw the same picture at the canter, in which she has a good jumping, good drive and reach.With a top beam score of 80/80, this mare was included in the studbook and elite.

No Djoke B (by Iconic). Photo: Jacquelien van Tartwijk

Source: Horses.nl/ KWPN