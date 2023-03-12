eva hoeke

In the square next to our house where the children were riding their scooters, I felt the sun burn on my skin, and just when I said to myself: if only I were an animal, I heard my daughter 7-year-old ask, “Can we pet them? , Mrs?’

I opened my eyes and saw my daughters standing next to a woman with a pack of dogs. I knew her well, a well-known character in the village, a nice person, her hair up, blond and petite, a girlfriend with a long Afghan coat, who seemed even smaller because of her dogs. There were three of them: a bulldog of sorts and two medium-sized ones, at least one of whom must have been rescued from a Greek or Romanian street. In previous meetings she had told me of her intention to take everything with her to Spain, sun, a chalet and land, what more would a person need, but it had not happened. product, hassle, Spanish stuff, she looked at him with a look of you-know-it.

Well, I didn’t know that at all, because I can’t imagine spending my days on a dusty piece of land in the Spanish hinterland, let alone with three dogs around me, because I don’t have a big -thing with these animals. For those who are grumbling into my calf right now: I have nothing against dogs, but people with dogs have the same anomaly as people with children, which is that they think other people love theirs just as much. . How often are you held hostage by stories of puppy training, how often do you politely listen to the progress of an animal you don’t know?

This language too, it owns this, mum that, it sniffs and it’s cuddly and it’s yes, you’re a beautiful dog aren’t you, you’re mum’s beautiful dog, it’s is crates and begging and blowing mounts, and just like you think: stop, I can’t go on, then they start talking about that one clearing field in the park, wonderful, how these dogs are all playing with each other the others there! Even meeting is no longer possible without the dog.

I want to be quiet in such cases, yes man, take it with you, but then the animal in question must have been raised, and let’s face it, the comparison with children is also useful here, which is sometimes lacking . And so I thought quietly, while such an animal gobbled up the cat food and THEN licked my hand CAREFULLY: I don’t want it drooling in my house, I don’t want it sniffing my crotch or me. jump on it, and I’m already not at all served by the attenuation of all attenuations, he does nothing. No, you had to add that, said my mother, because I didn’t receive it from a stranger.

So that’s how I was training, there in the sun in the square next to our house, while those three dogs, just as it’s fair, gently let MY DAUGHTER’s full attention come upon them. “Look at those little paws,” I said to the woman, as we watched Frida, singing, honking at the smaller dog. The woman nodded. “Yes, what will she do, 12 kilos, something like that.” I nodded, I wasn’t really sure, we hadn’t been to the counseling office in a while.

Then she said with a smile, “He walks with everyone.

I kept quiet, well, that wasn’t too bad actually.

She: “Well, of course, she’s just a young girl, isn’t she?”

In the silence that followed, I felt it coming. “Although you have to count seven times in dog years, of course.”

I say that people who have dogs only care about themselves, they have that in common with people who have children.