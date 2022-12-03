Hulst organizes a cycling omnium on Saturday during the fair | Sports in Zeeland

Hulst cycling fans can prepare for a real cycling day at the annual fair.

A cycling omnium will be organized on Saturday under the aegis of TMZ. The sprint races start at 1:30 p.m., after which several more disciplines are scheduled before the final test takes place at 5:15 p.m.

Hulst is all about cycling this week. On Thursday and Friday, various cycling clinics were already organized under the direction of Jumbo-Visma, where high school students from Hulst were able to familiarize themselves with cycling. The cycling omnium will follow on Saturday as icing on the cake.

The omnium consists of sprint races (1:30 p.m.), a time trial (4 p.m.) and a final thirty-kilometer test for TMZ riders (5:15 p.m.). In the meantime, the big tire competitions are organized, for which about sixty children have already registered.