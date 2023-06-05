How the EU’s balance between China and the US is getting trickier in the Indo-Pacific

About the episode

China warns the United States and vice versa. Tensions between the United States and China in the Indo-Pacific are rising. It’s been going hard against hard for three months and each time it only ends in a real clash.

Meanwhile, the European Union is trying to appease this, but it also faces a dilemma. The Indo-Pacific is one of Europe’s most important trading partners, which makes conflict prevention crucial. But to what extent can the EU play a military role here? And how do they do that without getting into further trouble with China themselves? And which camp to choose?

You will hear this in this episode of De Strateeg from:

– Friso Double Farmer, Political scientist affiliated with the Leiden Asia Center and specialized in maritime Southeast Asia.

– Paul van HooftHCSS Strategic Analyst

