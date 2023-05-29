How is ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ blonde ‘Steve Sanders’ doing now?

Ian Ziering starred as Steve Sanders in this iconic teen series.

Steve Sander

At the start of the series, Steve Sanders is a somewhat spoiled and arrogant teenager who parasitizes on his wealth and social status. Steve is charming, but also selfish and irresponsible at times. As the series progressed, Steve grew more and more, eventually becoming a very likeable and human character.

Ian Ziering

Ian Ziering was born on March 30, 1964 in Newark, USA. The role of Steve Sanders was really the biggest role of his career. He then played many small roles. The most important series in which he appeared was ITUC: New York.

He also played himself in the still fairly recent Netflix series order. Like so many American actors threatened with oblivion, he also appeared in the American version of Dancing with the stars.

Private life

From 1997 to 2002, Ziering was married to actress Nathalie Schieler, whom he met while filming Beverly Hills 90210 when his guest starred in an episode. He has been married to a nurse since 2010 and they have two daughters together.