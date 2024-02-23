Houthi rebel attack sets cargo ship ablaze, forces Israel to intercept another attack near Eilat

In a bold display of defiance, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have launched attacks on both Israel and a cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden, despite facing US-led airstrikes. The attack on the cargo ship, named Islander, resulted in the vessel catching fire, but remarkably, it is continuing its journey.

Sirens blared in the Israeli port of Eilat as videos surfaced showing the Arrow missile defense system intercepting what seemed to be incoming threats. Houthi Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for the attacks, citing a need to defend Yemen and the Palestinian people. These actions are part of the rebels’ broader campaign to pressure Israel over its actions in Gaza, which have also included targeting ships in the Red Sea and surrounding waters.

Despite the ongoing airstrikes, the Houthis have proven their capability to launch significant attacks, even targeting a US warship with drones. Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi recently announced an escalation in sea operations, including the introduction of submarine weapons.

The US State Department has condemned the Houthis for their indiscriminate attacks on civilian ships, which have not only targeted Israeli vessels but have also impeded the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid to Ethiopia, Sudan, and Yemen. The conflict between the Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition dates back to 2015 when the rebels seized Yemen’s capital in 2014.

As tensions escalate in the region, the international community is closely monitoring the situation, with fears of further disruption to vital shipping lanes and humanitarian efforts looming large. Stay tuned to Dodo Finance for more updates on this developing story.

“Infuriatingly humble social media ninja. Devoted travel junkie. Student. Avid internet lover.”