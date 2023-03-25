Hopmans moves to Vlasveen – Dagblad van het Noorden

The 36-year-old Hopmans Veterinary Center in Roden will move to a new location in Roden this month. The renovation of the Vlasveen 9 building will then be completed.

Due to the growing demand for quality animal care, the current location of the Groene Zoom no longer meets the requirements. In the new building, more options are offered for veterinary care by the same trusted team of thirteen veterinarians and twenty-five paravets.

The new site offers comprehensive animal care: from annual health checks and vaccinations and regular consultations to state-of-the-art equipment for diagnostics and advanced operations. Jessica Sommer, Veterinarian at Hopmans Veterinary Center: ,,We are stepping out of our jackets, the new location provides more space for our expertise in orthopedics, surgery, cardiology, internal medicine, endoscopy/laparoscopy, dermatology and dentistry. With seven consultation rooms, space for physiotherapy, separate operating rooms for orthopedic surgery, soft tissue surgery and endoscopic surgery, a room for dental procedures and a scanner, the Hopmans Veterinary Center in Roden is the most advanced veterinary clinic in the North for dogs, cats, rabbits and rodents.

Since 2017 Veterinary Center Hopmans, with locations in Roden and Groningen, has been affiliated with AniCura, an international network of veterinary clinics. Jessica Sommer: ,,For the continuity of the clinic, the owners have to transfer the veterinary clinic once as they get older. “By merging with AniCura, continuity of practice and job security for the team is ensured and we have the opportunity to further improve our quality.”