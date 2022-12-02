Hong Kong investor plans to join F1: ‘Idea of ​​creating a new team’

An investor from Hong Kong has expressed his desire to create a new Formula 1 team. This means a second candidate, after the previous candidacy of Michael Andretti. Although the current teams are in no rush with the arrival of the American, Calvin Lo believes he can devise a plan to rally the teams behind him.

In conversation with DailyStar tells Lo of his plans to start a new team and sees many opportunities. “We looked at the possibilities of doing something with an existing team. Then came the idea of ​​creating a new team. There are a lot of opportunities right now. I believe the sport is entering a new era with a younger audience and a new fanbase. Sport seems more accessible than ever.

Although current F1 teams aren’t eager for a new entry, the Hong Kong man believes something is possible. “I understand why current teams are hesitant about the arrival of a new team. If everything has to come out of the same pot, what good is it to them? But if we can make the cake divided into pieces grow a little bigger, then everyone on the grid will benefit. How are we going to ensure that the number of viewers continues to increase and the fan base continues to grow? »

The investor believes that because he does not come from the world of motorsport, he can make an important contribution to it with new ideas. “I think someone who doesn’t come from motorsport can come up with new ideas because they see things differently. Assuming we can sort everything out financially, we could deliver a positive surprise.

Formula 1 is becoming more and more popular in Asia

The sport is gaining momentum in America, so Formula 1 is increasingly moving to the United States, but Lo sees the sport’s immense popularity in Asia as well. “In Asia, Formula 1 is also growing. Everyone is talking about it. I was at the Singapore Grand Prix and everyone was very excited. There are only a few races in Asia, so here too there is opportunities to make the pie bigger.

Lo is also clear on when his team should actually enter F1. “Rather today than tomorrow!” It’s funny: it’s the fastest sport in the world, but some aspects are very slow. Either way, we’d like to get more involved in whatever capacity. With an existing team it would of course go faster. With a new team, you are realistically looking at 2026. But it will also be tight.