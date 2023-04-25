Hollywood actor Brad Pitt will be allowed to lead the British GP warm-up lap

According to the British ‘The Sun’, Brad Pitt will soon be allowed to participate in the British GP. Obviously not a full run, but it will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the actor in the film.

Brad Pitt would have been allowed to lead the warm-up lap at the British GP. This is of course all part of the Formula 1 film that is being made and many of the tapings of which will take place during the race weekend at Silverstone.

In order to make the film as truthful as possible, Brad Pitt should therefore also be able to take his place on the starting grid of the British GP and, according to ‘The Sun’, also be allowed to drive the warm-up lap. All of this will undoubtedly increase attention for the film and Formula 1 and Formula 1 seems to be fully achieving its goal.

“It will be an incredible and surreal sight to see Brad Pitt leading the way over the British GP weekend,” said The Sun.

Brad Pitt also visited the United States GP in Austin last year. Journalists and cameramen then almost trampled to make images of Brad Pitt and the Hollywood actor was also a guest of various F1 teams. In the new F1 film, Brad Pitt will play the mentor of a young racing driver who wants to get into Formula 1.