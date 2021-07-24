Holiday crowds on the roads of the south: at the highest 1000 kilometers of traffic jams in France | Interior

During the afternoon, the delays reduced in France. Traffic was mainly blocked on the southern part of the Autoroute du Soleil (between Lyon and Marseille) and on the northern roads to Bordeaux and Spain.

In Germany there were traffic jams between Hanover and Hamburg and near Munich and Nuremberg. There were also a lot of people at the German border. The A61 was still closed near Cologne due to flood damage. This resulted in more traffic on the other roads. It also became less crowded in Germany by mid-afternoon.

On the A10 in Austria, traffic from north of Salzburg to south of Villach was delayed by several hours. In Switzerland, it was also very busy on the A2 towards Italy.

ANWB keeps vacationers via Twitter informed of current traffic jams in Europe. The travel organization recently predicted that Black Saturdays during summer vacation could be busier than ever this year.

Your own car is the preferred form of transportation to go on vacation this summer, said Arnoud Broekhuis of the Traffic Control Center in conversation with this site. ,, The less we fly, the more we go by car. With the car, you are your own boss. If something is wrong with the crown and you don’t feel comfortable with it, you take the car and go home. If a flight is canceled, you are stranded. “