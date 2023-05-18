With summaryNovak Djokovic has been knocked out of the Rome Masters Tournament. The Serbian favourite, a six-time winner of the event, lost to Holger Rune in three sets in the quarter-finals. The 20-year-old Danish talent scored in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.

Already in the first set, Djokovic barely came on. Things improved a bit after he was briefly treated for an injury at the start of the second act. He won the second set, but a double break from Rune early in the third was too much for him.

,,This is really a big win for me,” Rune said. “Although I have beaten him before, playing against Djokovic is still an incredible challenge for me. He is one of the best tennis players of all time. I knew I had to be at my best to win and I I’ve been. I’m quite proud of it. But I remain humble. I haven’t won as much as him.”

Novak Djokovic (l) congratulates his opponent Holger Rune (r) for the victory. © AP



Djokovic, 35, is preparing for Roland Garros. He has already won the Australian Open this year. Djokovic is currently still the world number 1, but he will lose this position after the tournament Roma lost again to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. This would have happened if he had won the tournament in Italy.

With confidence, he goes to Paris, Djokovic said after his defeat. ,,I’m going to train for the most important clay court tournament of the season. I know I can do better and I can’t wait to analyze some aspects of my game and get back to full fitness. I hope I will soon be completely back to my old self, that’s my main goal. I lost against a talented and dynamic player. That can. It has been clear to me for a while that a new generation has emerged.





Although Alcaraz himself surprisingly lost to Hungarian qualifier Fabian Marozsan in Rome on Monday, he had no points to defend for this tournament’s world ranking. Rune will play in the semi-final against the winner of the duel between the Norwegian Casper Ruud and the Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo.

Koolhof with Skupski in the semi-finals in Rome Wesley Koolhof and his British doubles partner Neal Skupski reached the semi-finals of the Rome tennis tournament. They were too strong for Australians Jason Kubler and Alex De Minaur in the quarter-finals: 6-4 6-4. Koolhof and Skupski meet in the semi-final Botic van de Zandschulp and Robin Haase, who have already won their quarter-final against the Scots Jamie Murray and Michael Venus of New Zealand: 3-6 7-6 (3) 10-6. Van de Zandschulp failed last Friday in the second round of singles in Rome. He lost in straight sets to Serbian Laslo Djere: 6-2 6-4. On the women’s side, Demi Schuurs and her American partner Desirae Krawczyk are in the semi-finals of the doubles.

