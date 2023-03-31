According to the spokesperson, it was clear that this posed a risk to air traffic safety. According to the spokesperson, the object was much smaller than the huge Chinese balloon that was shot down last Saturday and which the Americans believe was used by the Chinese for spying.

Americans expect to find the unknown object in US waters, so more will become clear. A fighter jet shot down the unknown high-flying object. It was the size of a small car and seemed rudderless.

Spy equipment

The Chinese balloon the Americans shot down last weekend contained spy equipment, according to a senior US official. China claimed it was a weather balloon that only took measurements for meteorological purposes.