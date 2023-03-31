High-flying object over Alaska shot down on Biden’s orders
According to the spokesperson, it was clear that this posed a risk to air traffic safety. According to the spokesperson, the object was much smaller than the huge Chinese balloon that was shot down last Saturday and which the Americans believe was used by the Chinese for spying.
Americans expect to find the unknown object in US waters, so more will become clear. A fighter jet shot down the unknown high-flying object. It was the size of a small car and seemed rudderless.
Spy equipment
The Chinese balloon the Americans shot down last weekend contained spy equipment, according to a senior US official. China claimed it was a weather balloon that only took measurements for meteorological purposes.
Critics say Biden hesitated too long to knock the Chinese ball down. But the White House stressed that the debris could have posed a danger to the population. The balloon was therefore only launched over the Atlantic Ocean.
The remains of the balloon were fished out of the Atlantic this week for research. The Chinese called the downing of the balloon an exaggerated action.
Spy balloons
The United States believes the balloon was part of a fleet of spy balloons sent by the Beijing regime to more than 40 countries on five continents.
