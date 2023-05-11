Are you an influencer who needs to post more often for a collaboration? Are you someone with multiple accounts? Or maybe you want to share that lovely post where you are standing with someone else? Previously, we could only re-share these posts on stories. But for some time now, you can also post on someone else’s account, with Instagram Collab. How? You can read that here!

Create an Instagram Collab

Step 1: Open Instagram and go to your profile

To get started, open the Instagram app on your smartphone and go to your profile by tapping the profile icon at the bottom right of the screen.

Step 2: Create a reel or post

In your profile, tap the “+” sign to create a new message or click directly on the “+” sign in the bottom bar. Choose to create a reel or a post.

Step 3: Edit your message

Then select the correct video or photo with which you want to create a post or reel. Do you still want to edit the photo? You can now do this by adjusting it automatically or by modifying the message yourself by clicking on “Edit”. Do you think the message is good? Then click directly on ‘next’.

Step 4: Add text to your post or reel

If you want to add text or hashtags to your post, you can now do so by clicking “Write a caption”.

Step 5: Identify the people

To create a collaboration, click on ‘tag people’. Then click on “Invite a contributor”. Please note: you can only choose one person as a contributor! Do you choose multiple accounts? Then only 1 of those accounts is the contributor and the post will only end up on your page and 1 other.

Step 6: Post a message

Click ‘Done’. Click “Share”.

Step 7: Wait for acceptance

The account chosen as contributor must accept it. When this is done, the username for that account will be added to the reel or post. This is then also shared with their followers and displayed on that profile.

Good to know with a collaboration post on Instagram

Note: Likes and comments on the post will be added across both accounts.

The original author of the post or reel retains the rights. Is this account deleting the message or even the account? Then the post or reel will also be deleted from the contributor’s account. Also, if the author sets the account to “private”, only those subscribers can continue to view the post or reel on the contributor’s account.

So… do you have a partnership with another account or company? Or do your friends want to share the same message? Then post a post or a reel with a contributor tag 😉