Hamilton looks forward to Miami: ‘It will be an experience for all of us’

Formula 1 has struggled for years to establish itself in the United States. Now, however, the sport has succeeded in this mission. The Miami Grand Prix will take place this weekend, followed by the American Grand Prix in Austin later this year. Next year, the Las Vegas Grand Prix will also be added to this list.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is looking forward to the race in Miami. The British Mercedes driver loves the country and is looking forward to it. Speaking to Motorsport.com, the Mercedes driver said: “Growing up I learned how great this sport is. But Formula 1 just couldn’t find its place in the United States. It’s really great to see that we share our passion for the United States. The love for the sport is really growing.”

The race around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is one of the Briton’s heart races. Hamilton can’t wait to get in his car: “Miami will really be an experience for all of us. That goes for people in motorsport, but also for the fans watching and anyone who comes to the race. America really has us a lot to offer, so it’s definitely something to look forward to.”