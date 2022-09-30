Remy Ramjiawan



Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner acknowledges that many Grands Prix will be held next year, but at the same time says the demand is still there. Next year there are 24 Grands Prix on the calendar and this has never happened before.

Next season, three races are scheduled in the United States, namely Miami, COTA and Las Vegas. For Haas, it’s the perfect opportunity to warm up the fans of the American team. Steiner watches the website of the team ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix and is also looking at next year’s calendar. “I think 24 races is of course a lot of races, but the question is, the fans want to see what we’re doing and that’s the biggest compliment they can give us,” he said. he declares.

The sport is growing in popularity around the world, resulting in sold-out events. The premier class is also growing in the United States and with three Grands Prix for next season, fans in the country are catered for. “Three races in America, I think it’s a good time. The sport is already popular and is getting even more popular in America right now. More races are good and each of those races has its own thing that stands out, they are not copied”, notes the boss of the 57-year-old team.

Singapore

This weekend the Singapore Grand Prix is ​​on the schedule and Steiner hopes that after the disappointing result in Italy points can be taken back. “First Singapore is coming, it’s a night race on a street circuit and it’s a very cool place,” he said of the race. Haas updated the VF22 in Hungary and that should help on a track like Singapore. “Now we have to find a good balance for the car and hopefully we can get more points on the tracks that suit our car better than the high-speed tracks like Spa and Monza,” he concluded. .

