Gracenote: Saudi Arabia take Argentina’s biggest blow in World Cup
According to Gracenote, Saudi Arabia only had an 8.7% chance of winning against Argentina, which had been unbeaten for more than three years, according to Gracenote. Until Tuesday, the biggest sensation of the World Cup was on behalf of the footballers of the United States, winners 1-0 against England in 1950. The Americans had a 9.5% chance of winning.
big competitor
Argentina entered the World Cup, according to Gracenote, as the main contender for the title. Only Brazil was higher before the start of the tournament.
Gracenote’s ten biggest thrills at the FIFA World Cup are:
1. Saudi Arabia – Argentina, 2022, 2-1, 8.7% chance.
2. United States – England, 1950, 1-0, 9.5% chance.
3. Switzerland – Spain, 2010, 1-0, 10.3% chance.
4. Algeria – West Germany, 1982, 2-1, 13.2% chance.
5. Ghana – Czech Republic, 2006, 2-0, 13.9% chance.
6. Uruguay v Brazil, 1950, 2-1, 14.2% chance.
7. South Korea – Germany, 2018, 2-0, 14.4% chance.
8. Wales – Hungary, 1958, 2-1, 16.2% chance.
9. Northern Ireland – Spain, 1982, 1-0, 16.5% chance.
10. Senegal – France, 2002, 1-0, 17.3% chance.
