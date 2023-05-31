Google’s Snapchat clone Youtube Stories is quietly dying

Google is phasing out the Snapchat YouTube Stories clone. The tool was launched in 2018 to serve as an alternative to the successful Snapchat. June 26 is the last time users can upload a story.

YouTube Stories, a product of Google, is used by users according to the technical website Ars-Technica Often overlooked. YouTube stories are only available on mobile devices. YouTube users when visiting a channel page get a “Stories tab” where stories are displayed. They may also appear in YouTube channel subscriber feeds. Stories are automatically deleted after seven days. The number of video views was therefore often limited, writes the website.

YouTube is currently the largest video website in the world and is still experiencing low organic growth. The platform often tries to clone new video websites that “steal” watch minutes. For example, YouTube Gaming was founded in 2015, a clone of Twitch which is a platform for live gaming streams. This was discontinued in 2019.

YouTube Originals arrived in 2016, as a way to emulate the then booming Netflix, with YouTube churning out Hollywood-style shows for Premium subscribers featuring popular YouTubers. This copy was killed in 2022.