Google’s first foldable phone: the Pixel Fold | Technology

10 mei 2023

Google showed off its own foldable phone for the first time on Wednesday. The Pixel Fold unfolds like a book and costs 1,899 euros. The Pixel 7A smartphone was also introduced.

The Pixel Fold is very similar to Samsung’s Z Fold 4. Both phones have a screen on the outside which allows them to be used like a normal phone. When opening the devices, a larger screen appears.

In the case of the Pixel Fold, that’s a 7.6-inch tablet screen inside. Outside, the screen measures 5.8 inches. Both screens support refresh rates of 120 frames per second. This makes the image smoother when scrolling or gaming.

The Fold has the same Google Tensor 2 chip that’s also found in Google’s previous high-end devices: the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Moreover, the phone has 12 GB of RAM and you can choose between 256 and 512 GB of storage space. The battery has a capacity of 4,800 milliampere-hours (mAh). That means the phone will last more than a full day on a charge, Google claims.

Five cameras in total

In total, the Pixel Fold has five cameras. Two camera lenses for selfies and video meetings (8.3 megapixels) are placed above the two screens. The cameras on the back are a 48-megapixel standard lens, a wide-angle (10.8-megapixel) and a telephoto (10.8-megapixel) lens with which you can zoom five times without losing quality.

When the fold is folded, the two parts lie completely flat on top of each other. In a demo Google showed on Wednesday, a fairly neat crease was visible on the screen after opening.

It is not yet known if and when the Pixel Fold will appear in the Netherlands. In Germany, the device costs 1,899 euros. It also appears in countries like the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan.

Also the Pixel 7a

Google also announced the Pixel 7a. It’s the successor to the Pixel 6a, released last year. This phone also features Google’s own Tensor G2 processor.

The device has a 6.1-inch OLED display and a maximum refresh rate of 90 frames per second. The phone also has a 4,385 mAh battery, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space.

In terms of appearance, this mid-range device resembles its bigger brothers, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. This means that it has a striking edge on the back in which the camera lenses are placed.