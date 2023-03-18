Google: Many phones equipped with a Samsung modem are poorly protected against hackers

Many mobile phones from Samsung, Google and Vivo, among others – which use Samsung modems – can be hacked by hackers. The same goes for the cars that use it. Google researchers say hackers only need to know a device’s phone number.

The issues have already been addressed by Google with a recent security update for Pixel phones. Samsung itself will have to offer a software update for devices using the modem. The popular Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy A53 and A33 devices, among others, are not properly protected against hackers. The Chinese Vivo also sells various devices with the modem and therefore must find a solution to the problem.

Vulnerable

These are the so-called Exynos modems. Eighteen vulnerabilities were found late last year and early this year that were previously unknown. Four of these issues give hackers access to phones. Google researchers expect hackers to quickly find a way to exploit the vulnerabilities.

Users of the affected devices can make calls themselves via WiFi and deactivate Voice-over-LTE. In this way, issues related to vulnerabilities are resolved, but users lose device functions.