Google did this, without sending a (news) message or anything like that. set a new limit for Google Drive. Since last month, Drive users have been reporting that file downloads are no longer possible, despite the fact that their TB subscription limit has not yet been reached. What is going on?

New limit, separate from your subscription

A user on reddit reports that it can no longer upload files to or within Drive. The user reports that he has a 2TB Google Drive account and has currently used 1.62TB. Despite this, his Drive is still ‘full’ and he receives the message ‘Uploading Failed’: uploading failed. This story is echoed in other posts on Reddit, along with reports from Google Support reps.

He informed people that Drive had set a limit of five million items (files, photos, videos or other files). This applies to all of Google Drive. This is also independent of the account and available space for which you have a subscription. For this reason, users with small file sizes, such as documents, are likely to reach the item limit before the storage limit is reached.

Related Articles

Google response

Unfortunately, Google hasn’t issued a clear message or guidelines on this (yet). In front of CBS However, a Google employee offered the following answer:

To maintain high performance and reliability, individual users are limited to a total of 5 million items created in their Google Drive. It will only affect a few users.”

If you’ve reached the limit, you don’t have to worry about your documents becoming inaccessible, disappearing, or being overwritten with a new file. However, you can no longer create and/or upload new files. To do this, you must first free up some space.

Are you also getting a download failure message? Or are you afraid to get it soon? Let us know in the comments below this article.