Google Announces Big Plans for AI in Search Engine | Technology

10 mei 2023 om 20:09Update: 10 uur geleden

Google finally announced the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) plans on Wednesday. For example, there will be major changes to the search engine, the Bard chatbot will be accessible to everyone, and existing services such as Gmail and Maps will receive new AI functions.

For the first time, Google has offered a vision of how it wants to publish “AI as a tool for everyone”. For example, the company claims that it can improve users’ knowledge, creativity and productivity. “But we want to release artificial intelligence responsibly.”

Major innovations in the search engine

One of the biggest changes is to Google’s search engine. Soon, a large block will appear above the regular search results where user questions will be answered in readable language. It also includes additional images and information.

The information comes from other websites. But Google insists that search should remain a starting point for how people move around the web. So there are always redirects to other pages. “People will always appreciate the contribution of others. It’s essential for the Internet,” says software engineer Cathy Edwards.

Search also gets a conversation mode. This way you can ask questions about the topics you are looking for. This chatbot can also help with creative questions and create posts for social media.

For now, this version of Google Search is still in a trial period. The test is currently only available in the United States.

Een nieuw blok in Google Zoeken geeft antwoord op alle vragen. Foto: Google

Google’s ChatGPT competitor more widely available

One of Google’s most prominent AI programs is Bard. The chatbot was currently only available to people in the United States and there was a waiting list. But from now on anyone can use Bard. At the moment this is only possible in English, but soon also in Dutch. When exactly is still unknown.

Recently there have been a lot of criticisms about Bard working less than ChatGPT. But the chatbot now works with PaLM 2, a new language model from Google. This should give much better results.

Bard will also soon be working with images and there will be links to other services. For example, a table created in Bard can be transferred to Google Sheets like this.

Other services will get more AI functions

Gmail will also receive more AI support. Users can give the email program a command for what should be in a message, and AI will then turn it into a neat email.