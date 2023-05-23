Golfer Joost Luiten will start the 103rd edition of the KLM Open on Thursday in top form. The two-time tournament winner isn’t sure if that says anything about his chances of securing a third overall win. “Sometimes it’s good to go into the week with a lot of confidence. But sometimes it’s also good to do it with little confidence,” he told a press conference.

Luiten was on form in 2013 when he won the KLM Open for the first time. Three years later, on the eve of the tournament, he hit the balls in all directions during an exhibition match against Thomas Pieters. He scored no less than six bogeys, but a few days later he again held the winner’s cup of the biggest golf tournament in the Netherlands. “You always only have one guarantee until the first hole,” says Luiten. “Look at Brooks Koepa. He struggled for two years but won the PGA Championship on Sunday.” Luiten has already celebrated six victories on the European Tour. After a difficult 2022, he has found his way in recent months with three third places in Thailand, India and South Korea. Daan Huizing, Wil Besseling and Darius van Driel are the other Dutch participants in the KLM Open. Victor Perez also returns to Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt. Last year, the 30-year-old Frenchman won the event on the same course after a jump-off against New Zealander Ryan Fox. “It’s very good that he’s coming back, because of course he could also play elsewhere,” says tournament director Daan Slooter.