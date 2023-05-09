Gmail becomes a nightmare thanks to a new Google feature

Gmail is arguably the best free email service. Google gives you plenty of storage space and there aren’t really any annoying ads to be found. At least the latter was the case. It seems very likely that things will change and it will turn your mailbox into a monster.

While your ISP often gives you a free email address, most people use Google’s Gmail. This makes sense because the service is very accessible and you don’t have to worry about losing your address when you switch providers.

Gmail is free

And perhaps most importantly, Gmail is completely free. So you don’t have to pay anything extra to use the service. Still, free is relative, as Google keeps Gmail free by running ads. This is how he earns money from the email box.

These ads are not a nuisance at this point. You often see them at the top of your email box when you open the advertising or social tab, for example. These ads are easy to recognize and you quickly skim through them.

However, that soon seems to be a thing of the past in Gmail. Google is testing a new way to serve ads. One that you really don’t want and that’s very boring. Several users are now complaining about it on social networks. However, the new way of advertising is not yet visible to everyone.

Escape That Google Annoyance

The new ad is causing a lot of trouble for Gmail users. They see an advertisement in the middle of an opened email. Something that can therefore be experienced as quite disturbing. Google itself doesn’t specify the choice either, given the tweet below.

That doesn’t sound right, Catherine. Check out this article for more information on how Gmail ads work: https://t.co/gJGEZORGk0. Could you also send feedback on this by following the steps in this article: https://t.co/mBmOuIg3PK? Appreciate it. —Gmail (@gmail) May 4, 2023

Fortunately, there is a way to avoid ads in Gmail. You must use another mailbox for this. Think, for example, of Microsoft Outlook on your Android phone or Windows PC, or Apple’s special Mail app for iPhone or Mac. This way you have a clear overview of your emails, but without Google advertising.

Google is also bringing a controversial Twitter feature to Gmail