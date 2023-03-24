Georginio Wijnaldum again named Orange reserve captain

Georginio Wijnaldum ImageGetty Images

Wijnaldum returns to Orange under Koeman after a long absence, partly due to a serious injury. The AS Roma midfielder made a comeback a few weeks ago. Koeman believes the former Feyenoord and PSV player will soon return to his old level.

During the press conference, the national coach also mentioned the expansion of the Football World Cup: in 2026, the tournament will be played with 48 countries. Koeman thinks it’s a bad development, he thinks his players’ holidays will be jeopardized by the extension of the world championship.

More countries at the World Cup



“I think it’s bad for the players that more countries are allowed to participate. Because it means the schedule will be even busier and the tournament will last ten more days,” Koeman said. players’ holidays. It doesn’t stop.

Last week, FIFA announced that the next World Cup, in 2026 in Canada, the United States and Mexico, will contain 104 matches. Forty days are allocated for the tournament.

Koeman was also Orange’s national coach between 2018 and 2020. He is now back with the national team as Louis van Gaal’s successor.