Genetec publishes physical security research

Drawing on the insights of more than 3,700 physical security professionals worldwide (including end users, system integrators, system vendors and installers), the report examines the security strategies that organizations adopt to function effectively in changing situations and environments.

Highlights of the report are as follows:

The future of security is hybrid: 54% of end users surveyed say their organization’s vision for the future of security development is a combination of on-premises and cloud-based solutions. A hybrid strategy allows organizations to optimize their existing on-premises investments while leveraging cloud options to reduce costs, improve security and efficiency, and enable remote access to systems and sensors.

Concerns about cybersecurity are increasing: The combination of information technology (IT) and security inspires new approaches to implementing and managing a robust cybersecurity strategy. 64% of IT respondents and 54% of security respondents say cybersecurity tools are a top priority this year.

Use of physical security for business operations: Research shows that for nearly two-thirds (63%) of respondents and in 7 out of 10 companies with more than 10,000 employees, physical security and associated data are essential. In recent years, physical security has become a strategic asset to address various challenges beyond mitigation. Physical security now plays a much bigger role in the digital transformation of organizations.

Physical security is unified: 64% of respondents say they use both video surveillance and access control in their physical security systems. Of these, 77% say their organization has either implemented integration between video surveillance and access control systems from different vendors, or deployed a unified video surveillance and access control solution from one sole manufacturer.

“Every organization wants to get their hands on the latest technology. However, in the face of budget constraints, talent shortages and ever-changing priorities, security leaders must do more with less,” said Pervez Siddiqui, vice president of offerings and transformation at Genetec. “A unified security platform gives organizations a way to modernize their legacy systems while leveraging their existing infrastructure. And they can do it without costly and complex custom development.”

The full report can be downloaded here:

https://www.genetec.com/a/physical-security-report

About the survey

Genetec Inc. surveyed security professionals from August 25 to September 21, 2022. Based on a review of submissions, responses from 3,711 respondents were analyzed. Respondents come from North America, Central America, the Caribbean, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, East Asia, Southeast Asia East, Central Asia and Australia-New Zealand.