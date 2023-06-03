‘Frozen’ is no longer the second most successful animated film



Disney’s Frozen films have long been the two most successful animated films of all time. The first one Frozen was the most successful animated film of 2013 until the release of the second film. The film has just been overtaken by a new hit.Earlier this year, The Super Mario Bros. cinemas around the world. Grossing over $1.28 billion worldwide, the animated film is by far the most successful film of the year and counts today Frozen surpassed at the worldwide box office.

Number two

The first Frozen grossed $1.284 billion at the global box office. The only movie to ever break that record was the sequel. Frozen 2 grossed $1.4 billion. The Super Mario Bros. Movie has now grossed $1.285 billion, making it the second-best animated film of all time.

There is very little chance that it will also be the record of Frozen 2 going to beat it, but the movie could better still break the record The Incredibles 2 could break for the most successful animated film in the United States.

Good luck

The Super Mario Bros. Movie wasn’t praised by all critics, but that had no effect on the enthusiastic fans who flocked to watch the film around the world.

Our reviewer Arjan Welles gave the film four stars and called it “a wonderfully colorful game film that has been handled with care and good research.” You can read the full review here.