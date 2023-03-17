From May 1 you can travel throughout Germany for a month for 49 euros | mountain and valley

It is called the “DeutschlandTicket”: a ticket with which you can crisscross Germany from May 1 for one month on regional public transport (bus, train, tram, metro: second class). Dutch people can also buy such a ticket.

Last summer, travelers in Germany could use unlimited regional public transport for 9 euros. The German government wanted to help households there due to the sharp rise in fuel prices and at the same time stimulate the use of public transport.

Change

It went so well that it was decided to reintroduce such a ticket from May 1st. No longer for 9 euros but for 49 euros: although this is considerably more expensive, it remains very attractive for frequent users of public transport. This also applies to people who want to travel through Germany for a month on vacation or want to take a trip to Berlin. Then you have to change trains a certain number of times, tickets only apply to regional transport companies, for the little ones. Tickets do not apply to intercity trains.

Only available in Germany and online

Tickets can only be purchased in Germany even at customer centers of transport companies or online. So if you go from Nijmegen with the German bus (SB 58) to Kleef/Emmerik, you can only buy a ticket there for 49 euros. Or order one online (niag-online.de).

DeutschlandTickets can already be ordered. You will then receive the ticket as a barcode in the app. Please note: tickets are not on sale in station vending machines. According to Neue Rhein Zeitung there is already a request for the DeutschlandTicket.